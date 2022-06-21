Bradley Cooper was mocked for getting an Oscar best actor nomination by a “hero” female actress.

The ‘A Star is Born’ director, 47, said he will “never forget anything anybody mean has ever said” as he revealed he was also sneered at by a famous “a******” filmmaker at an industry event four years ago.

He told Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on their ‘Smartless’ podcast he was ridiculed at a party thrown by talent agency CAA for having several Academy Award nominations around the time he was doing press for his 2018 directorial debut ‘A Star is Born’.

Cooper was mingling with an actress and a filmmaker when the latter asked: “What world are we living in where you have seven nominations and she’s only got three?”

The actor – who has racked up nine Oscar nominations – recalled thinking at the time, “I’m like, ‘Bro, why are you such an a******?’ I would never f****** forget that. Go f*** yourself’.”

The father-of-one, who shares five-year-old daughter Lea de Seine with his model ex Irina Shayk, 36, also recalled being mocked a separate time for being undeserving of one of his Oscar nominations.

He earned his first Oscar nomination in 2013 for best actor for ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and said he was “levitating” when he found himself competing in the category against Daniel Day-Lewis, 65, Hugh Jackman, 53, Joaquin Phoenix, 47, and 67-year-old Denzel Washington.

He told the podcast a “hero female actress” approached him and turned up her nose up at his inclusion.

Cooper added: “She’s like, ‘I saw your movie. You deserve the nom.’

“I was like, ‘What? I’m sorry, what?’ ‘The nom.’ Then, like 10 or 20 minutes later – I’m not kidding – I passed her going to the bathroom and she mouths it, ‘The nom.’ I remember (thinking), ‘What the f*** is this town?’ Can you imagine saying that to somebody? You’ve got to be f***** up to do that.”

Cooper also admitted he felt “worthless” and “insecure” as an actor early on in his film career.