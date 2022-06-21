Martin Sheen regrets using a stage name in acting.

The 81-year-old actor - who was born Ramon Estevez and never "officially" changed his name - admitted he wishes he hadn't opted to use a different moniker for his career in show business.

He told Closer Weekly magazine: "That's one of my regrets. I never changed my name officially. It's still Ramon Estévez on my birth certificate. It’s on my marriage license, my passport, driver’s license.

"Sometimes you get persuaded when you don’t have enough insight or even enough courage to stand up for what you believe in, and you pay for it later.

"But, of course, I’m only speaking for myself.”

Martin - whose children include fellow actors Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen, born Carlos Estevez - admitted he was delighted Emilio didn't change his surname to Sheen, despite advice from his agent.

Asked if he discouraged his children from acting, he said: “No, but I honestly have to say I wasn’t aware of it. I was so self-involved and trying to be a provider that I wasn’t aware of their inclination to being actors.

"I was doing a show one time, and Emilio showed up. I thought he was there to visit me, but he’d gotten a part in the same show.

"The only influence I had on Emilio was to keep his name. When he started out, his agent was advising him to change his name to Sheen and he wouldn’t do it. And I thank God he didn’t.”

Martin - whose children Ramon Estevez and Renee Estevez also went into the family business - loved working with his son on 2010's 'The Way', which Emelio wrote, directed and starred in.

He added: "We made it in Spain about the pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela and dedicated it to my father, who was from Galicia.

"It was written, directed and starred my son Emilio Estevez. It is the best thing I’ve ever done."