Mayim Bialik has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former 'Big Bang Theory' actress - who played Amy Farrah Fowler in the hit sitcom - revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend and she admitted she was trying a range of different remedies.

In an Instagram Live video on her 'Bialik Breakdown' page, she said: "I have COVID and it's no joke over here"

She revealed she was taking advice and trying zinc, vitamin C, lemon juice, ginger and turmeric to try to help herself during the illness.

She quipped: "One of the annoying things about having COVID is that everybody has the things that you're supposed to do."

The 46-year-old star noted she has been suffering with severe exhaustion and tightness in her chest since contracting the virus.

She added: "The exhaustion hits like that, where you cannot be awake. You can try to be awake, but, then, all of a sudden, you need to sleep."

The 'Jeopardy!' host - who is immunocompromised and has asthma - pointed out how everyone deals with different symptoms, and that she regrets not wearing a mask at times.

Mayim - who is fully vaccinated - said: "I am feeling a lot of fear - why did I ever go out, why did I feel that everything was fine, ever?"

But she admitted: "I am hoping that it passes quickly... I’m trying to believe my body knows what to do."

The star urged people to "take care", and to bare in mind that testing isn't always completely accurate.

She said: "Please be careful, with tests being so variable... it just makes me really aware that so many of us may be walking around with negative rapids thinking that we just had allergies or it's just a cold and I think in many cases this is just what it is, it's COVID...

"I hope everybody stays safe... take care of yourself."