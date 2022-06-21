Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn have married again in a second ceremony.

The couple - who first said "I do" in Hamburg in 2020 - tied the knot once more on the Greek island of Paros last weekend.

Toni shared a short clip of the happy couple dressed in their wedding attire while standing on a rock next to the sea, and she wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday felt like the most beautiful dream. Collecting all pictures.. stay tuned"

The 29-year-old model - who previously dated Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio - wore a backless white wedding dress for her big day, while 32-year-old British actor Alex dressed in a cream suit for the occasion.

In October, 'Stormbreaker' star Alex - who has previously dated Riley Keough, Marloes Horst, Dianna Agron and Emma Roberts - confirmed he and Toni had wed following their engagement on Christmas Eve 2019.

Alongside a picture of him kissing his new wife, he wrote: "Mr Mrs Pettyfer."

Toni shared the same picture and wrote: "Now you really get to call me wifey (sic)"

The couple became first-time parents last July when Toni gave birth to their daughter, Luca Malaika.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote at the time: "The most magical experience of my life brought Luca Malaika into our world last week. She immediately stole our hearts forever.”

The couple had announced they were expecting a baby in March 2021 during a photoshoot for Vogue Germany.

In a video for the publication in which she showed off her baby bump, Toni revealed: "I guess what it means for me is my life is definitely changing forever. What was my very first reaction when I found out that I was pregnant? I think the first word that came to me was 'finally!' I was very, very, very excited."

Toni also said the "best part" about being pregnant is "waking up every morning and knowing I'm pregnant".

She added: "It's the most beautiful, happy feeling. I touch my belly right away, and I'm just super excited to have my little one inside me.

“I think my whole life already changed. But it's the perfect year for me to have a baby because everything already slowed down so much. My body finally has the patience and the time, and my brain has the patience and the time just to be very fulfilled and present with just being a parent, which I'd love to be.

“I just dream of the way her or his face is gonna look. The way it's gonna be, the way it's gonna smell. I just can't wait to meet my baby."