Telegram has 700 million users.

The instant messaging service hit the milestone as they prepare to launch their premium tier - which was teased earlier this month by their CEO Pavel Durov - which is expected to include faster downloads, more stickers and reactions, better chat management, and no change to users sticking to their current free option.

The Dubai-based app celebrated 500 million users back in January 2021 and want to have their progress “driven primarily by its users, not advertisers.”

Pavel said in a blog post: "The contributions of premium subscribers will help improve and expand the app for decades to come, while Telegram will remain free, independent, and uphold its users-first values, redefining how a tech company should operate.”

Teased features include 4GB - a 2GB increase - and limitless storage in Telegram Cloud at the network’s “fastest possible speed”.

For the premium users - which is expected to cost between four and six dollars - can double all their allowances by following 1000 channels, make up to 20 chat folders with 200 chats, add a fourth account and pin 10 chats in the main list. Longer bios are also a possibility, long character limits and use up to 400 favourite GIFS.

Pavel continued: "While we are going to release more exciting features for Premium subscribers, we will keep implementing free features available for everyone.”

Earlier this month, Pavel added: “After giving it some thought, we realised that the only way to let our most demanding fans get more while keeping our existing features free is to make those raised limits a paid option.”