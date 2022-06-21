Elon Musk's daughter has filed to change her name to cut all ties with her father and to reflect her new gender identity.

The Tesla and Space X billionaire's 18-year-old girl's birth name was Xavier Alexander Musk.

However, she now identifies as a trans woman, and she filed the request at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica back in April.

The petition read: “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

The teenager's mom is Elon's first wife Justine Wilson.

According to TMZ, her new name is Vivian Jenna Wilson, taking her mother's maiden name.

Although her father has insisted he "absolutely supports" transgender people, he struggles with preferred pronouns.

In 2020, he tweeted: “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare."

He'd also caused outrage when he posted that "pronouns suck", with many branding the tweet transphobic.

Elon is yet to comment on his daughter's name change.

The businessman has seven children in total.

His youngest two with pop singer Grimes have bizarre names, X Æ A-12 and Exa Dark Sideræl, who are two years old and six months old, respectively.

Elon also has Griffin, 18, and Damian, Saxon and Kai, all 16, with Justine.

In October 2020, Elon controversially said he wouldn't take a COVID-19 vaccine because he doesn't see the virus as a "risk" to himself or his children.

Elon appeared on the New York Times podcast, 'Sway', and told host Kara Swisher that "everybody dies" and admitted he'd lost "faith" in humanity because of the "irrationality of people in general" over the pandemic.

He said at the time: "This is a no-win situation. It has diminished my faith in humanity this whole thing [because] of the irrationality of people in general."

Asked if he would get vaccinated should he contract the respiratory infection, Elon replied: "No, I'm not at risk for COVID. Nor are my kids."

He also tweeted: "The coronavirus panic is dumb."