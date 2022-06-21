Netflix is "deeply saddened" by the deaths of 'The Chosen One' stars Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar.

The streaming giant has expressed its sympathy for the actors' friends and family, and with the six other people who were injured in the fatal car accident, which saw their van flip over near the Baja California Peninsula.

A Netflix spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduno and Juan Francisco Gonzalez.

"Our thoughts are with their loved ones and with those injured during this unfortunate accident."

Redrum, the production company behind the Netflix series, has also released a statement, saying it's "shocked" by the "tragic accident".

The company has temporarily suspended production work on the show, and a spokesperson confirmed that it's "cooperating with local authorities".

The spokesperson added that "initial reports and accounts from witnesses indicate that all safety protocols were in place and this was an unfortunate accident".

The two actors passed away when the van they were travelling in crashed and flipped over in an accident on Thursday (16.06.22), which happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula, close to where filming was taking place on the Netflix series.

Two other actors and four crew members were also injured in the crash.

'The Chosen One' is based on Mark Millar and Peter Gross' comic book series. The show premiered in 2019 and tells the story of a 12-year-old boy who learns he is the returned Jesus Christ and is destined to save humankind.

The Netflix series was being filmed in nearby Santa Rosalia and the van was travelling from there to a local airport when the crash took place.