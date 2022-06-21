Jason Blum says he “could make” Robert Englund play Freddy Krueger again.

The ‘Insidious’ producer believes he could get the ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ actor to come back to the franchise - who most recently played the legendary horror character in a 2018 episode of the ABC sitcom ‘The Goldbergs - as he “can get anyone back”

The 53-year-old movie executive told Screen Rant: "I could make him come back. I can get anyone back.”

Jason cited his previous success at getting other stars back in reboots of cinema classics while labelling the 75-year-old actor as “young”.

He added: "Ellen Burstyn was 87, and I got her back in The Exorcist.”

"Yeah, 75-- he's young!"

Earlier this month, Robert shared how he got his “hands slapped” for giving too much information about the latest season of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’, after he appeared in the “homage to 80s horror”.

He said: “This season is a homage to 80s horror. I think it’s their scariest season. I come in around episode four. When Covid hit, I was doing some personal appearances and some Stranger Things fans were asking me such specific questions that I just assumed that other actors had already talked about it. So I had my hands slapped for that.”

The ‘Choose or Die’ star admitted he used to “have fun” scaring members of the public while filming as Freddie, such as freaking out wait staff while on lunch breaks.

Robert said: “But during filming, we certainly used to have fun. Making the first movie, I got sick of the catered food, so Nick Corri, Johnny Depp and I went across Sunset Boulevard and sat at the back booth of this dark Thai restaurant. I took off the hat, we ordered, and as the waiter opened the kitchen doors, I was illuminated with bright fluorescent lighting. The waiter took one good look at me, dropped his tray, backed into the kitchen and we never saw him again.”