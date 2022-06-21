Taika Waititi thinks Pixar’s screenplays are “perfect”.

The ‘Lightyear’ star praised the iconic animation studio and how their movies - which include the ‘Toy Story’ franchise’, ‘Monsters Inc’ and ‘Up’ - are “economical” and “emotional” and admitted to getting a lot of inspiration from them for his own animated projects.

The 46-year-old filmmaker told Collider: “I would say the thing about Pixar that I’ve always been inspired by and come back to a lot, and also ripped off a lot when I’m trying to write stuff, is that their screenplays, structurally, are perfect. They get it right every time. It’s economical, emotional, and I’m trying to think of another E-word because I just realized that would be three E-words.”

Taika spilled that as a kid he wanted various ‘Star Wars’ action figures, such as Harrison Ford’s Han Solo and Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett after seeing the ‘Empire Strikes Back’.

He said: “Han Solo, and then Boba Fett, obviously, was a big one. See, ‘Return of the Jedi’ was really when the toys really took off for me, and that was very exciting. I remember also having an LP, a record … but it was a whole narrated 'Return of the Jedi' and I’d like listening to that and reading along with the book.”

Recently, the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ director called it “a crime against humanity” not to show off the movie’s star Chris Hemsworth’s impressive physique.

Taika said: “We all knew we wanted to do it from very early on. That was in the first draft of the script actually and Chris was on board as well. You know, I think you have a body like Chris, like, you know, he understands. It would be just, it would be a waste to not show it off. It would be a crime against humanity. So, you know, it’s you have to provide for the masses.”