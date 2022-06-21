Drew Barrymore had the "time of [her] life" smashing up her kitchen.

The 'Whip It!' star has been carrying out some home renovations and found it a particularly satisfying job to take a hammer to the counter and cabinets inside a brightly-coloured room.

Drew shared a video to Instagram in which she donned work clothes and safety glasses as she smashed panels of green tiles and used the hammer to pull down a row of white cabinets hanging above the worktops.

She captioned the clip: "Don’t mind me, I'm just having the time of my LIFE.(sic)"

However, the 47-year-old actress almost suffered a painful injury as she caught her hand with the hammer.

In part of the clip, she was seen shaking her finger and mouthing "ow" to the camera.

Meanwhile, Drew - who has Frankie, nine, and seven-year-old Olive from with ex-husband Will Kopelman - began her acting career as a child with roles in 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' and 'Firestarter' before moving on to star in romcoms such as 'The Wedding Singer' and 'Never Been Kissed' but claimed that she has no plans to return to the big screen at the moment so she can be concentrate on being herself.

She recently said: "Am I going to go out there and be radically different than myself? That would be misleading my kids — to be this perfect, polished person without a past … who never thinks about a date and doesn’t want to talk about love!

"There is something timeless about romantic comedies. There will always be room for that because it’s aspirational. [But] I don’t want to be someone else right now. I’m figuring my own stuff out!"