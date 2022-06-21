Blac Chyna celebrated settling her revenge porn lawsuit with Rob Kardashian by handing out food to the homeless.

The 34-year-old beauty had accused her former fiance of causing "significant damage" when he went on a social media rampage and shared three naked photos of her, claimed she had been unfaithful and abused drugs and alcohol.

The matter was due to go to trial on Monday (20.06.22) but an undisclosed settlement was agreed between the former couple at the last minute, and so instead of heading to the courtroom, Chyna was out and about on the streets of Los Angeles.

In videos shared to her Instagram Story, the former make-up artist - who has son King Cairo, nine, with Tyga, and daughter Dream, five, with Rob - handed out pre-packaged meals and water bottles from a cooler to men and women who approached from their tents and temporary shelters on the pavement.

The Arthur George sock designer had previously made a bid to end the lawsuit when his team claimed Chyna had agreed to end the legal row if Rob helped her get out of a separate lawsuit filed by Justin C. Jones - who is known as Pilot Jones, and who accused the former couple of "public disclosure of private facts" and "intentional infliction of emotional distress" - but claimed she had "changed her mind" and gone back on the deal.

But a judge denied the motion and ruled a trial would go ahead.

Chyna filed a lawsuit in 2017 which accused her former fiance of damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

The outspoken star believes the scandal and influence from Rob's family ultimately led to the cancellation of her reality show 'Rob and Chyna'.

Last month, she lost a defamation case filed against members of the Kardashian-Jenner family but plans to appeal the verdict.

Rob denied the allegations against him.