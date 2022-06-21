Sony is rumoured to be lining up three new headsets and two new monitors for the PlayStation next week.

Industry insider Tom Henderson has claimed the new hardware will be “exclusive features for PlayStation” and are from Sony's new brand INZONE.

Reportedly called INZONE H3, H7 and H9, the headsets apparently come with 360 spatial sound and the latter two are wireless.

The higher the number, the higher the price, with H9 allegedly being the most expensive of the trio.

The monitors, meanwhile, boast Auto Genre Picture Mode for gaming and Auto HDR Tone Mapping.

One of them will offer HD gaming at 240Hz, and the other 4K at 144Hz.

Henderson claims the batch of new hardware will be unveiled by the tech giant next week, so only time will tell if he turns out to be right.