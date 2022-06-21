Tony Hawk has revealed 'Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4' was cancelled after Vicarious Visions merged with Activision Blizzard.

The skateboarding legend has confirmed that a sequel to the remastered 'Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2', which was first released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in September 2020, was in the making before the merge took place, and he doesn't know what the future holds.

Appearing on andyTHPS’ Twitch live stream on Monday (20.06.22), Hawk said: “I wish I could say we have something in the works, but you know Vicarious Visions kind of got disbanded and Activision’s going through all their stuff. I don’t know what’s next.”

Confirming the existence of 'Pro Skater 3+4', he said: "That was the plan, up until the release date of [1+2] we were going to do 3+4 and then Vicarious [Visions] got absorbed and they were looking for other developers and then it was over.”

According to Hawk, Activision looked for another studio to take over from Vicarious to work on the game, but none of them were the right fit.

He claimed: “[Activision] were trying to find someone to do 3+4 but they didn’t trust anyone the way they did Vicarious, so they took other pitches from other studios, like 'what would you do with the THPS title?' and they didn’t like anything they heard, and that was it.”