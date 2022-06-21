Dame Barbara Windsor's iconic dresses are being put up for auction.

The legendary actress died in December 2020, aged 83, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease, and several of the dresses that she wore in a series of adverts for Jackpotjoy, between 2010 and 2017, are now set to go under the hammer.

Scott Mitchell, Barbara's husband and an ambassador for Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: "Barbara had so much fun working on the set for the adverts, but I know she’d want to give the dresses a new lease of life, especially for a good cause! I’m pleased we can give her fans something back, while raising more funds for life-changing dementia research."

Jackpotjoy is donating £73,000 to Alzheimer’s Research UK in memory of the late actress.

Lucy Squance, the director of supporter-led fundraising at Alzheimer’s Research UK, also praised Jackpotjoy for donating a total of £222,000 to the UK’s leading dementia research charity, in memory of the 'Carry On Camping' star.

She said: "We’re incredibly grateful to Jackpotjoy for all the vital funds they’ve donated to Alzheimer’s Research UK over the last two years. By auctioning Dame Barbara Windsor’s famous costumes in aid of dementia research, we’re able to continue her legacy and raise more funds for life-changing dementia research.

"Sadly, one in two of us will know someone affected by dementia and will know all too well the devastation dementia causes. Which is why we must give hope to families today, and to future generations to come.

"We all have a part to play in ending the heartbreak of dementia."

The upcoming auction will be run by Hansons Auctioneers, with support from celebrity auctioneer Charles Hanson.