Lili Reinhart's pet pooch has been battling a suspected case of salmonella poisoning.

The 25-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Betty Cooper in 'Riverdale' - has revealed via Instagram that she's spent a day with her dog Milo at the animal hospital.

Alongside a photo of her pet, Lili wrote: "Please keep Milo in your thoughts [heart emoji]. Sweet angel boy has been in the hospital for over 24 hours now with what we suspect is salmonella poisoning. (sic)"

Lili - who adopted the puppy in 2020 - described Milo as a "tough boy" and she hopes that he'll pull through his recent health struggles.

The actress wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "He's a tough boy and will be okay [prayer hands emoji] (sic)"

Two years ago, Lili revealed that Milo had been the victim of an horrific attack by another dog.

The actress described the incident as the "most terrifying" thing she'd ever witnessed.

She said at the time: "I keep having flashbacks on that entire situation and how traumatising it was for him and me.

"I mean I just ... I hope that he heals really well and he's not terrified of other dogs from now on - we're probably gonna have to work on that.

"But truly thank you to everyone who reached out about his well being. He's doing surprisingly well and being a little extra cuddly right now - which is very sweet - but I am watching his every move and taking good care of him."

Lili subsequently described Milo's recovery as a "miracle".

The 'Riverdale' star said on Instagram: "Milo's resting. He's taking it easy. He has some doggie CBD that helps him kind of stay more chilled out right now.

"He's doing really well and getting lots of love."