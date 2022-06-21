Carolyn Murphy says her her grandmother helped shape her fashion sense

Carolyn Murphy says her her grandmother helped shape her taste “in design and interiors”.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star also attributed becoming well-travelled has “helped influence and develop” her creativity as she debuted her second ‘Mother’ piece collection, a 12-piece titled ‘Surfs Up’, celebrating sustainability and surfing in Hawaii.

The 47-year-old fashionista told Elle: “I’m going to credit my nana for my eye in design and interiors—she was very chic and an artist. I was also traveling abroad from a young age, and in my career, was exposed to different people, cultures, and destinations, which helped influence and develop my personal style. It all comes down to the fact that I thrive on inspiration and creativity.”

Carolyn admits the adding eco-credentials to your wares is “intimidating” but thinks that making “simple lifestyle choices” is a great route into being more conscious about your impact on the world around you.

She said: “I find that being labelled by or claiming anything around sustainability is intimidating. We live in a world where walking the talk entirely is unrealistic for most, but adapting simple lifestyle choices is a way to start. Buying used—whether it’s cars, clothes, or furniture—is a great starting point of recycling. Reusing items like bags and glass jars. Reducing waste by shopping at farmers markets, composting kitchen scraps, and skipping single-use plastic items.”

The former Calvin Klein model finds vintage clothing “appealing” because of the satisfaction of the hunt for hidden gems.

Carolyn said: “Vintage is appealing because the hunt for pieces can be surprising; there is history around most of the garments, and the challenge in reworking them is so much fun.”

