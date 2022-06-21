Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have maintained a "loving and caring relationship" since their split.

The 27-year-old model and Zayn, 29, have maintained a good relationship since they called time on their romance in October 2021, and they're both determined to do their best for their 21-month-old daughter Khai.

A source told Us Weekly: "They’re not living together, but Zayn visits Gigi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania a lot when they’re there. They like to spend time away from the city because it’s more safe, quiet, and exclusive."

The insider conceded that "co-parenting comes with certain challenges and ups and downs" - but the former couple are "doing the best they can to make it work".

The source said: "[Gigi and Zayn] have a loving and caring relationship despite being broken up."

By contrast, Yolanda Hadid - Gigi's mother - previously alleged that she and Zayn had been involved in an altercation.

The former One Direction star was charged with four criminal offences of harassment, and Zayn later discussed his no contest plea on social media.

Zayn - who was sentenced to 360 days of probation, and was also ordered to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence programme - wrote: "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in.

"A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."