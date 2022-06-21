Mel B is set to be a judge on season two of Paramount+ drag singing contest 'Queen of the Universe'.

The Spice Girl will join returning panellists Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams and Trixie Mattel on the Graham Norton-hosted talent show, The Wrap reports.

The 'Say You'll Be There' hitmaker has replaced Leona Lewis for the new season.

Each episode sees the wannabe Queens perform a musical number in front of the Pop Diva Panel, with contestants going head-to-head for a cash prize of $250,000.

The show is made by the same producers as 'RuPaul’s Drag Race'.

Mel, 47, has a stacked CV when it comes to being a judge on talent shows, with stints on 'America’s Got Talent', 'The X Factor', 'The Voice Kids: Australia' and 'The Masked Singer Australia'.

Scary Spice was also a guest judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'.

Meanwhile, last month saw Mel awarded an MBE by Prince William for her services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

The 'Viva Forever' hitmaker - who accused her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte of being abusive when they split in 2017 - dedicated the honour to victims of domestic abuse.

She said: “I never thought I would be here getting this MBE for the work I’ve been doing.

“It’s amazing to have but it’s not just for me – it’s for all those other women.

“Especially because of Covid, there’s been such an epidemic of domestic violence, that’s been completely on the rise, and you know I’ve got an army of women behind me that need help and need to be heard.

“So I’m their voice because we’ve all been through exactly the same story, so I don’t take it as it’s my award because it’s our award because we’ve survived.”