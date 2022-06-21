Ben Stiller is determined to "stand in solidarity" with Ukrainian refugees.

The 56-year-old star recently met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, and he's subsequently taken to social media to reaffirm his support for refugees all around the world.

Ben - who is working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees - wrote on Twitter: "It was an honour to meet President @ZelenskyyUa on #WorldRefugeeDay as part of my visit with UNHCR @Refugees to stand in solidarity with people forced to flee in Ukraine and worldwide, and bring more attention to the humanitarian situation. @Refugees #WithRefugees (sic)"

Ben recently visited Ukrainian refugees at the Polish border.

The Hollywood star also shared his experience on social media.

The actor wrote on Twitter: "Just arrived in Poland, ahead of #WorldRefugeeDay with @Refugees to meet people who’s lives have been impacted by the war in #Ukraine.

"At the Medyka border in Poland I met families who fled the war in Ukraine, leaving loved ones behind, with no idea when they will be able to return home. I’m so impressed w/ @refugees representatives and how committed they are to supporting people on their journeys. #WithRefugees (sic)"

Ben also spoke about his trip to Poland on Instagram, noting that millions of people "have been forced to flee their homes" since the start of the war with Russia.

The movie star added: "I’m here to learn, to share stories that illustrate the human impact of war and to amplify calls for solidarity. I hope you’ll follow along and share your own messages of support, for people who have fled their homes in Ukraine and for people who have been forced to flee all over the world."