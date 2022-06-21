Kim Kardashian has continued to lose weight since the Met Gala.

The 41-year-old reality star made an appearance at the annual fashion event in May wearing the iconic dress originally worn by late Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe as she sang to President John F. Kennedy back in 1962 and Kim lost a reported 16lbs in three weeks to fit into the gown but has now claimed to have shed even more weight since.

Speaking on 'The Today Show', she said: "It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health!". Since [the Met Gala], afterward, I continued to eat really healthy. I'm down 21 lbs. now. I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar — a lot of junk food I was eating, I didn't realise, like a lot of fried foods. And I just completely changed my lifestyle.

'The Kardashians' star - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West but is now dating 'Saturday Night' alum Pete Davidson - faced backlash over the crash diet and insisted that she was not attempting to influence her fan base with the sudden weight loss.

She said: "I wasn't saying, 'Hey everyone, why don't you go lose this weight in a short period of time. To me, it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me."