Kim Kardashian is going to be "really cautious" when it comes to the idea of getting married again.

The 41-year-old reality star - who was married to rapper Kanye West, 45, from 2014 until 2021 as well as sports star Kris Humphries for a mere 72 days back in 2011 and Damon Thomas from 2000 until 2004 - is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, 28, but is hesitant to tie the knot again as she claimed she is "not the best at it."

She said: "I think I'm definitely going to be really cautious because I have proven maybe I'm not the best at it. I don't want to make that mistake again, so I would really [be cautious]."

'The Kardashians' star - who has who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with Kanye - went on to question whether she should just emulate other stars who have been in long-standing relationships without getting married and explained that she needed "time for herself" after her latest divorce before starting to date again.

Speaking on 'The Today Show', she said: "Sometimes I think, 'Should I just be in one of those relationships like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. It seems to be working out for them! I believe in love. I would never not believe in love.

You can get hard, and I think I might've been that way... I took 10 months to just be by myself [after Kanye and I split]. [I had to] get in and figure out what that's like to be by myself. After that, I was like, 'OK, I'm ready.' It was so pleasantly unexpected. I think you definitely need that time to yourself, then once you're ready to get out there, I felt like I just wanted new energy and something different. It definitely took me by surprise!"