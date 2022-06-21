Kim Kardashian is going to be 'really cautious' about getting married again

Kim Kardashian is going to be "really cautious" when it comes to the idea of getting married again.

The 41-year-old reality star - who was married to rapper Kanye West, 45, from 2014 until 2021 as well as sports star Kris Humphries for a mere 72 days back in 2011 and Damon Thomas from 2000 until 2004 - is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, 28, but is hesitant to tie the knot again as she claimed she is "not the best at it."

She said: "I think I'm definitely going to be really cautious because I have proven maybe I'm not the best at it. I don't want to make that mistake again, so I would really [be cautious]."

'The Kardashians' star - who has who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with Kanye - went on to question whether she should just emulate other stars who have been in long-standing relationships without getting married and explained that she needed "time for herself" after her latest divorce before starting to date again.

Speaking on 'The Today Show', she said: "Sometimes I think, 'Should I just be in one of those relationships like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. It seems to be working out for them! I believe in love. I would never not believe in love.

You can get hard, and I think I might've been that way... I took 10 months to just be by myself [after Kanye and I split]. [I had to] get in and figure out what that's like to be by myself. After that, I was like, 'OK, I'm ready.' It was so pleasantly unexpected. I think you definitely need that time to yourself, then once you're ready to get out there, I felt like I just wanted new energy and something different. It definitely took me by surprise!"

