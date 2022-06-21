Khloe Kardashian is wishing for 'peace and love only'

Khloe Kardashian is wishing for "peace and love only."

The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and her niece Dream, five, - who is the daughter of Khloe's brother Rob, 35, and his ex Blac Chyna - as they sent their well wishes to her 255 million followers.

Alongside the selfie, she wrote on Instagram: "Dream and I wish you peace and love only!"

'The Kardashians' star - who herself is mother to four-year-old True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - had been attending a dance recital starring her niece and her daughter over the weekend and noted that she was proud of all the girls in her family.

She said: "Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection. I am so proud of all four of my girls!"

The sweet post comes just a day after it was alleged that Khloe - who split NBA player Tristan, 31, in 2019 - was rumoured to now be dating a private equity investor introduced to her by her older sister Kim and reportedly went to dinner with him on Saturday (19.06.22) following the dance recital.

A source said: "Khloe is feeling really good with her new mystery man!"

However, the reports surfaced just days after Khloe took to social media to quash rumours that she had struck up a relationship with "another NBA player" and insisted that she was in fact single.

Khloe wrote on Instagram: "Definitely NOT True!!! I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile!" (sic)

