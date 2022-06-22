Martha Stewart has tested positive for COVID-19.

The lifestyle guru revealed on Tuesday evening (21.06.22) that while she feels "fine", she was “heartbroken” to be missing a 50th anniversary celebration of a beauty range.

She told her 3.9 million followers on Instagram: “This evening, I planned to host a garden party at The Plaza on behalf of my favourite skincare line, @mariobadescu. But I’m sad to report that I tested positive for Covid-19.”

The message was accompanied by a video showing part of the display set up for the planned garden party.

Mum-of-one Stewart, 80, who has broadcaster daughter Alexis, 56, with ex-husband Andrew Stewart, added: “I am feeling fine but I am sticking to the rules and isolating.

“I’m heartbroken to be missing the celebration of over 50 years of amazing skincare and the launch of ‘The Martha Facial’ at their NYC flagship – which is a special offer of the facial I’ve been receiving there for more than 40 years! Cheers to what I’m sure will be a fabulous event.”

She has continued to post recipes and lifestyle tips as usual to her Instagram account in the wake of her announcement.

Stewart took to social media in January 2021 to reveal she had been vaccinated for the coronavirus, and encouraged others to do likewise.

It comes after ‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress Mayim Bialik, 46, used Instagram on Monday (20.06.22) to announce she had tested positive for Covid.

She warned her followers the virus is “no joke” and admitted she was filled with fear due to her underlying health conditions including asthma and a thyroid issue.

Balik added: “Hey everybody, not sure if this is clickbait or not but I have a Covid... and it’s no joke over here. It’s very exhausting, the exhaustion is very special.

“I had mononucleosis when I was in college and the exhaustion hits like that where you cannot be awake, you can try to be awake but then all of a sudden you need to sleep.

“I am hoping that it passes quickly. I’m trying to believe my body knows what to do. I do have asthma, I do have a thyroid condition which means it's an immune compromised situation.”