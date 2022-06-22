Sam Ryder will open the 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

The 'Space Man' hitmaker - who went from a TikTok star to 'Eurovision Song Contest' winner after becoming the UK's highest charting entry in the competition when he finished in second place last month - will perform the national anthem at the event at Silverstone on July 3.

The 32-year-old singer will play 'God Save The Queen' at the Formula 1 Grid Ceremony, with a record 400,000 people set to visit for first weekend in July, with 142,000 in attendance on raceday and millions more watching around the world.

In a statement, he said: "From Eurovision to being invited to play the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert, the past few months have been a whirlwind and taught me that you can never dream too big!

"Since I was a kid I've always been a huge fan of Formula 1, and to combine that with music and performing at such a legendary event on the British sporting calendar is an honour."

Sam will also take to the Main Stage at the Formula 1 Fanzone during the post-race concert, which will be headlined by Mabel - supported by Alfie Templeman - alongside Formula 1 driver interviews.

Meanwhile, he recently claimed "not too much has changed" since his Eurovision success, which saw him destroy the 'nil pois' stigma by earning 466 points and finishing as runner-up.

He told BANG Showbiz: "I live way over in the countryside so no one cares in the best way possible, it’s just normal, life is exactly the same as it was before,

“I go surfing, I’m the worst surfer in the world that hasn’t changed I wish it would, still just hanging out with family and friends eat curry watch TV and go to the cinema.

“My work has changed drastically, I’m so excited about that but my life hasn’t changed, and life doesn’t have to change just because you’re work changes, that’s cool to remember.”