Kim Kardashian scolded her sons for interrupting her interview on 'The Tonight Show'.

The 41-year-old reality star appeared on Tuesday's episode (21.06.22) of the late night talk show to promote her SKKN skincare line, and her boys Saint, six, and Psalm, three, were in the wings with Remi, the six-year-old daughter of KKW's chief communications officer Tracy Romulus.

After host Jimmy Fallon said he was "hearing kids" during the interview, she turned to her sons and said: "Guys - guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?"

As the audience laughed, Kim added with a smile: "My two boys are here and I hear them making so much noise!

"Guys, this is your first time at work with me. Don't mess this up. Come on."

Elsewhere during the chat, Kim revealed her daughter North just turned nine, and has a passion for "special effect makeup".

She explained: "She does, like, really good, like, wounds and scars. She's really good at it so she was taking classes.

"So she wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party, so I took them out camping in the wilderness."

However, she then had to turn her attention back to her sons.

She added: "Guys, seriously. You got to - you got to go. Psalmy left, he was being loud."

The two kids had already interrupted their famous mum's Instagram Live earlier in the day as she tried to speak to her 319 million followers as they drove around New York City.

Psalm calmly said "hi" to her fans, but Saint quipped: "Hi weirdos!"

Kim quickly replied: "Hey, stop it!"

She calmed down her sons in front of her followers, and told them they wouldn't get to visit a toy store because they were "saying bad things".