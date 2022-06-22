Bella Hadid wants to become a "vessel for communication and respect".

The 25-year-old model has launched her own NFT platform, called CY-B3LLA, and Bella admits that the venture has become a "real passion" for her over recent months.

Speaking about NFTs, Bella shared: "Where that scepticism comes from is the people who just want to have a money grab. To me, it’s so much bigger than that. I want it to be a collective.

"It’s not a one-stop shop - this is a real passion. I want to be used as a vessel for communication and respect and love."

Bella hopes her NFT collection will connect her with fans.

The catwalk star told Vogue: "It’s just a beautiful way that we can have a community. I don’t know if I feel like a community leader - it’s not just about connecting me to people, but about connecting people to other people.

"I just want to be an instrument."

Earlier this year, Bella described NFTs as "invitations to a new global nation".

The model explained that the venture will "encourage travel, community, growth, fantasy and human interactions".

She said: "I've co-founded this collection because they aren't just NFTs - they're invitations to a new global nation. Each NFT features different and unique 3-D scans of me, though up with you in mind, that will be utilised around the world; designed to encourage travel, community, growth, fantasy and human interactions.

"That's just the beginning. In the coming months, we'll grow this new meta nation with real locations and events all around the world, where I can meet each and every one of you."