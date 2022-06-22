Teyana Taylor joined forces with her daughter to create her new fashion line.

The 31-year-old singer turned to her six-year-old daughter Junie for help and inspiration for her new fashion venture, which is called JuJuBeez.

Teyana - whose new line matches adult and children’s activewear styles for parents to match with their kids - said: "I’ve always wanted to create a world for Junie that shows there are no limits, fear isn’t real and you can do whatever you dream to do.

"This is one of many steps in an effort to change the narrative that is placed on women while growing up and being told what they can and cannot do. I want to change that narrative and I will - anything is possible."

Teyana describes her new line - which features hoodies, jackets, leggings, shorts and bucket hats - as a "mama-and-mini collection".

She told WWD: "I love the collision of masculine and feminine styles within my own wardrobe and wanted to represent that within this mama-and-mini collection.

"For Junie and I, it was all about effortless style - easy pieces that we could incorporate within our day-to-day. We play with a lot of neutrals that very much fit into my aesthetic, alongside bold graphic prints. Our first collection features active and loungewear styles that will have you acing the drop-off outfit of the day and your mini setting the hallway trends."

Teyana previously collaborated with the sportswear giant Reebok, and at the time, she was hailed by Todd Krinsky, the global vice president of Reebok Classic and Entertainment.

He said: "[Taylor] is a risk-taker who brings her own perspective to every project and she stands uniquely at the intersection of fashion, music and fitness."