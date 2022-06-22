Call of Duty Season 4 Terminator crossover teased

Activision is teasing a Terminator crossover for 'Call Of Duty' Season 4.

Ahead of the new content for 'Call Of Duty: Vanguard' and 'Call Of Duty: Warzone' going live later today (22.06.22), an exciting announcement was made about the next big crossover.

The first-person shooter has previously had the protagonists from the action blockbusters 'Rambo' and 'Die Hard' made into playable characters.

And now, several teasers hinting towards a Terminator crossover have been shared on the 'Call of Duty' Twitter page.

The first was a picture of gold bars with one in silver, which turned out to mimetic polyalloy in a second image, which is a type of artificial liquid metal compound that is applied to advanced Terminator series such as the Series 1000 Terminator and its variants, as well as the Series 950 and Series X Terminators.

The fictional metal is also emblazoned with the Skynet logo and the post is captioned: "Grab this intel as fast as you can… they’ll be back", a nod to a famous Terminator catchphrase.

Fans will no doubt be hoping Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator will be made playable.

'Call Of Duty: Vanguard' is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

'Call Of Duty: Warzone' is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

