Sony is the latest to confirm its absence from Gamescom 2022.

The annual gaming trade fair will return for the first time as an in-person event between August 24 to 28, in Cologne, Germany.

However, several gaming giants, including Nintendo, Activision Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive, have decided not to show.

And now, a Sony spokesperson has confirmed there will be no PlayStation reveals at Gamescom.

They told German site Gameswirtschaft: “Sony Interactive is traditionally one of the most important and largest Gamescom exhibitors."

Nintendo said: “Gamescom is a key event in Nintendo’s calendar of events. This year, however, after careful consideration, we have decided against participating in Cologne.”

The showcase will be both in-person and digital this year.

Managing director Felix Falk said of the decision: “This year we are combining the best of both worlds: our extensive digital program with the incomparable Gamescom experience on-site.

“In the process, Gamescom is also once again setting new standards in 2022, for example, in matters of sustainability: with our ‘Gamescom goes green’ initiative, we will make this a special and climate-friendly event together with visitors and exhibitors.

“We thus want to not only be a lighthouse for the many initiatives for environmental protection and climate action in the international games industry, but also a pioneer for international events in general.”

