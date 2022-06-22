Simon Cowell is sending condolences to Tom Mann after the death of his fiancee Danielle Hampson.

The ‘X Factor’ boss, 62, said he would be getting in touch as the 28-year-old singer - who was part of Stereo Kicks on the 11th series of the UK version of the talent show in 2014 - is mourning the loss of his partner after she died on Saturday (18.06.22), the morning of their wedding day.

Mann announced the news on Monday night (20.06.22), prompting an outpouring of sympathy from the pair’s famous friends.

Cowell - who has son Eric, eight, with partner Lauren Silverman - said: “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him.

“From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”

The Spice Girls also paid tribute to Danielle after she danced on their 2019 ‘Spice World’ tour.

They said: "We were very saddened to hear of the passing of Dani Hampson, who was part of the Spiceworld 2019 family. Sending love and strength to Tom, Bowie, and Dani's family and friends."

The PR executive’s last major performance before she became a mum last year was a role in Harry Styles’ 2021 music video for his ‘Treat People With Kindness’ song.

Her cause of death is unknown.

Singer-songwriter Mann shared a black and white photograph of Hampson cradling their eight-month-old son Bowie as he revealed her death had left him “broken”.

He said on Instagram: “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak.

“I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle.

“I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”