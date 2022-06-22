Frank Marshall has promised that 'Indiana Jones 5' will be worth the wait.

Harrison Ford is returning as the adventurer once again in the upcoming movie and Marshall, who is producing the picture, has promised fans that they will not be disappointed.

The 75-year-old producer told A.frame: "It's a great story, it's a great character, and I think you're going to be very happy with this movie. It's everything I think that everybody wants out of an 'Indiana Jones' movie."

The new film sees James Mangold take over from Steven Spielberg as director and Marshall explained how his job is to make sure that the filmmaker's vision translates to the big screen.

Frank said: "It's really up to the creative forces that are behind this one, so I leave that to Jim Mangold. As a producer, I always look at my role in these movies as supporting the vision of the director."

Marshall has been involved in every 'Indiana Jones' movie as a producer and has enjoyed having the opportunity to return to the franchise for the new flick – which is slated for release next summer.

He explained: "It's like going back home. It's relaxed and fun and very comfortable. Like a home-cooked meal."

The producer revealed that making the original 'Indiana Jones' film, 'Raiders of the Lost Ark', was one of his favourite career experiences and has kept him coming back to the series.

Frank recalled: "Making 'Raiders' was really, I'd say, my favourite experience of making a movie. There was a whole lot of firsts on that movie. And staying with Indy all these years has just made it a real pleasure. To be able now to do another one has just been fantastic."