Sir Mick Jagger has made his first stage comeback since suffering from COVID-19.

The Rolling Stones frontman - who turns 79 next month - joined his bandmates for an energetic performance at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan on Tuesday (22.06.22).

As reported by the MailOnline, he appeared appeared in good spirits as he strutted across the stage in black skinny jeans and pink bomber jacket alongside guitarists Ronnie Wood, 75, and 78-year-old Keith Richards.

Steve Jordan, 65, is also touring with the group following the death of long-standing drummer Charlie Watts, who died aged 80 in 2021 after enduring throat cancer.

In a brief video message on Twitter before the gig, he said: "Hi everyone, thanks so much for all your lovely messages – I really appreciate them.

“I’m sorry for the inconvenience about the shows. But we’ll be on stage in Milan on Tuesday – see you there."

Jagger’s return to touring came after he told fans he was feeling “much better” following his COVID diagnosis, which forced the Stones to postpone two dates on their Sixty tour, marking the group’s six decades.

He said on Instagram: “Thank you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few days.

“I’m feeling much better and can’t wait to get back on stage next week! The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled for July 7 and we’ll have news of the new Bern date ASAP. See you soon! Mick.”

Last week, the ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ rockers postponed their gig at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam hours before it was set to start after Jagger tested positive for COVID.

They said on social media: “‘The Rolling Stones’ are deeply sorry for this postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”

Jagger was previously forced to postpone Stones gigs in 2019 after he was told he needed three months off to have heart valve replacement surgery.