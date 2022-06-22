UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson has gifted Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy a copy of a biography of Queen Elizabeth.

The 58-year-old politician has been a prominent ally of Zelenskyy throughout the ongoing war with Russia, and the Prime Minister recently gifted his Ukrainian counterpart a copy of Robert Hardman's 'Queen of Our Times'.

The biography was released earlier this year and features stories of the Queen's first-ever broadcast at the height of the Blitz, and recollections of efforts made by the UK government to stop the Queen from visiting Northern Ireland in 1977, amid fears for her safety.

Boris signed and gifted the biography to Zelenskyy last weekend, as he continues to lead Ukraine's staunch resistance against Russia.

Meanwhile, the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in London earlier this month.

And prior to the celebrations, Boris said that no monarch "has ever served" the UK so well.

He said at the time: "This week the good people of the United Kingdom will pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, honouring her exemplary service, celebrating both the institution of the Crown and the exceptional individual who wears it. With the first Platinum Jubilee ever, no monarch has ever served the country so long and more importantly no monarch has ever served it so well.

"Providing leadership and wisdom, this remarkable woman has dedicated her life to serving her people and to her beloved Commonwealth. She has led this country through good times and bad, inspiring people to serve others and their communities to create the pride and allegiance that unites us all.

"And her outstanding service extends far beyond these shores, she has offered counsel to more than 170 heads of government and has undertaken more than 21,000 official engagements in well over a hundred countries."