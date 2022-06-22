Bella Hadid "can't look" at social media notifications.

The 25-year-old model has decided to distance herself from platforms like Twitter and Instagram, because the social media sphere causes her to lose track of herself and her real priorities.

Bella - who has 53 million followers on Instagram and more than one million followers on Twitter - explained: "The whole Instagram and Twitter world, it’s out for me - I just can’t look at notifications anymore.

"Once we start to be so aware of what every single person thinks of us, you start to lose track of what you need and what you want. These horrible anxieties we all have - I feel like that’s what’s circulating on the internet."

Despite this, Bella acknowledges there is still a "really beautiful part of the internet", where people from different corners of the world can connect with each other.

The catwalk star told Vogue: "There’s a scary part of the internet but there’s a really beautiful part of the internet, and that’s people being able to find a space where they can belong."

Bella is one of the world's best-known models - but she previously claimed she's been unaffected by her fame and success.

She shared: "I don’t walk down the street like, 'I’m famous'. It’s still weird to me when people ask for pictures.

"My close friends from high school keep me grounded - they don’t care about what I do. I’m still the same person I was, and I try hard not to change."

Bella also confessed to having mixed feelings about her lifestyle.

She said: "Even though you’re in Paris and London, at the end of the day, you come home and you’re by yourself. Sometimes I break down and cry. But once I am done with a full month in Europe, I step back and think, I’m so lucky."