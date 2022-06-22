Ben Stiller has been shocked by the scenes he's witnessed in war-torn Ukraine.

The 56-year-old actor has visited the country with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and Ben admits that what he's seen has been "distressing".

The Hollywood star - who recently met President Volodymyr Zelensky - said: "It's my first time coming to an area that's in conflict.

"But it's really strange because when you drive into the country, really in the west of the country, you don't feel the conflict, except for the curfew at night where it gets very quiet and a little bit eerie.

"[In] Lviv, people seem to be going back to life as normal, trying to as much as possible.

"And then as you get closer and closer to Kyiv, into the east of the country, you start to see the roadblocks and see the destruction, which is really shocking when you haven't seen anything like that up close."

Ben admitted that the scenes in Ukraine have reminded him of a movie set.

He told the BBC: "I'm an actor, so the first thing I go to is like, 'Oh, it looks like a movie'. But the scale of it is even bigger and it's real, so that's really distressing."

Earlier this week, Ben insisted he will "stand in solidarity" with Ukrainian refugees.

The actor took to social media to reaffirm his support for refugees all around the world.

He wrote on Twitter: "It was an honour to meet President @ZelenskyyUa on #WorldRefugeeDay as part of my visit with UNHCR @Refugees to stand in solidarity with people forced to flee in Ukraine and worldwide, and bring more attention to the humanitarian situation. @Refugees #WithRefugees (sic)"