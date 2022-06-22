Lili Reinhart's pet pooch has returned home from an animal hospital after a suspected case of salmonella poisoning.

The 25-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Betty Cooper in 'Riverdale' - has taken to social media to confirm that Milo has been discharged from an animal hospital.

Alongside a snap of Milo curled up in a bed, she wrote on Instagram: "Baby is home [heart emoji] (sic)"

Lili recently revealed via social media that Milo has been battling a suspected case of salmonella poisoning.

The actress explained that she spent a day with Milo at the hospital.

Alongside a photo of her pet, Lili wrote: "Please keep Milo in your thoughts [heart emoji]. Sweet angel boy has been in the hospital for over 24 hours now with what we suspect is salmonella poisoning. (sic)"

Two years ago, meanwhile, Lili revealed Milo had been the victim of an horrific attack by another dog.

The actress described the incident as the "most terrifying" thing she'd ever witnessed.

She said at the time: "I keep having flashbacks on that entire situation and how traumatising it was for him and me.

"I mean, I just ... I hope that he heals really well and he's not terrified of other dogs from now on - we're probably gonna have to work on that.

"But truly thank you to everyone who reached out about his well being. He's doing surprisingly well and being a little extra cuddly right now - which is very sweet - but I am watching his every move and taking good care of him."

Lili later called Milo's recovery a "miracle".

She said on Instagram: "Milo's resting. He's taking it easy. He has some doggie CBD that helps him kind of stay more chilled out right now.

"He's doing really well and getting lots of love."