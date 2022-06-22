Peta Murgatroyd is "crossing [her] fingers" she can have another baby.

The 35-year-old dancer has suffered three miscarriages in two years - but Peta remains hopeful she'll be able to have another child with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy after seeking help from a team of fertility doctors.

Peta - who already has Shai, five, with Maks - said: "When? Why me? Why can't I have another child when it was so easy in the past? All of these questions just really bothered me and that's what brought me to finally see a specialist."

Peta's doctors believe she has polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal imbalance that can cause infertility.

But the dancer remains hopeful of having another baby after seeking specialist help.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "For the first time in nearly two years, I feel excited. I'm in a much happier place. I got answers."

Peta now has her fingers crossed that her recent efforts will come to fruition one day.

The dancer - who is best known for her appearances on 'Dancing with the Stars' - said: "I don't have any other words but hope and positivity. I'm crossing my fingers that this is going to work."

Meanwhile, Peta previously admitted that motherhood has changed the dynamic of her romance.

She shared: "With a toddler, you have to carve out time for your husband.

"I will say that has been something that I’ve needed to work on, because he has told me at times, ‘I don’t feel like you’re giving me all of you right now.’ It is such a touchy subject, and I know many couples go through this.

"When I wake up, my mind is immediately on Shai when it used to be immediately on him. So I definitely had to put myself in his position. Any alone time means the world to us, where we can grab lunch and then maybe see a movie."