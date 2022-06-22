Kim Kardashian has 'never seen' Saturday Night Live

The 41-year-old reality star is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, 28, - who starred on the long-running sketch comedy series between 2014 and 2022 - and she even took on the coveted role of guest host on the show back in 2021 but is still yet to watch a full episode.

She said: "I was nervous for a second because, I have to be honest, I had never seen 'SNL' before. I had gone to one taping of Eddie Murphy [in 2019], but I had never - and I had gone backstage. Dead serious. I knew what it was, I know it was so iconic but I gotta be honest."

'The Kardashians' star - who was previously married to rapper Kanye West, 45, and has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with him - then explained that a month after shooting her episode, she was sitting next to long-serving cast member Will Ferrell and was "so embarrassed" because she had no idea he was ever on it.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', she said: "Even a month after I was at dinner and Will Ferrell was sitting right next to me and the show had just aired and he mentioned he had seen it. I literally had to text Pete [Davidson] and be like, 'Wait, was Will Ferrell on SNL?' I was so embarrassed. But I've been schooled, I know everyone who has been on now. But oh my gosh, I really didn't know!"

