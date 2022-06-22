Justin and Hailey Bieber remain "unbreakable" amid their health scares.

The 28-year-old pop star revealed that he suffering from facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome just weeks after his wife Hailey - who has been married to since 2018 - was left unable to speak after experiencing "stroke-like symptoms" due to a blood clot on her brain but a source has claimed that the pair have remained "supportive" of one another.

The insider told PEOPLE: "Hailey has been so supportive of Justin, just like he supported her with her health issues. They're unbreakable!"

The comments come just days after model Hailey - who underwent a procedure towards the end of April to put her on the road to recovery - admitted that she and the 'Peaches' hitmaker are now "closer than ever" and described their bonding as a "silver lining" when it comes to their health issues.

She said: "I think honestly the silver lining in what I went through, what he went through, is it really bonds you. We are closer than ever. Justin is going to be totally fine.This is just a really out-of-nowhere, weird situation."

Meanwhile, another insider alleged that while the pair both "worried", they are a "great team" and that Justin "can't wait" to return to work after being forced to postpone his Justice world tour over the health scare.

The source said: "Between Hailey's health scare earlier this year and now this, it's a lot for them. Hailey is worried as well. Just like Justin did everything he could to take care of Hailey, she now does the same for him. They are a great team and will get through it together. Justin can't wait to recover and continue working."