Justin and Hailey Bieber remain 'unbreakable' amid health scares

© BANG Media International

Tags

Justin and Hailey Bieber remain "unbreakable" amid their health scares.

The 28-year-old pop star revealed that he suffering from facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome just weeks after his wife Hailey - who has been married to since 2018 - was left unable to speak after experiencing "stroke-like symptoms" due to a blood clot on her brain but a source has claimed that the pair have remained "supportive" of one another.

The insider told PEOPLE: "Hailey has been so supportive of Justin, just like he supported her with her health issues. They're unbreakable!"

The comments come just days after model Hailey - who underwent a procedure towards the end of April to put her on the road to recovery - admitted that she and the 'Peaches' hitmaker are now "closer than ever" and described their bonding as a "silver lining" when it comes to their health issues.

She said: "I think honestly the silver lining in what I went through, what he went through, is it really bonds you. We are closer than ever. Justin is going to be totally fine.This is just a really out-of-nowhere, weird situation."

Meanwhile, another insider alleged that while the pair both "worried", they are a "great team" and that Justin "can't wait" to return to work after being forced to postpone his Justice world tour over the health scare.

The source said: "Between Hailey's health scare earlier this year and now this, it's a lot for them. Hailey is worried as well. Just like Justin did everything he could to take care of Hailey, she now does the same for him. They are a great team and will get through it together. Justin can't wait to recover and continue working."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend