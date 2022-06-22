Katie Price believes she is "not going to jail."

The 44-year-old ex-glamour model confessed to calling Michelle Pentecost – the fiancée of her ex-husband Kieran Hayler – a "gutter s***" in text messages while a five-year restraining order against her was in place back in May faces up to five years in jail as a result but has reportedly told friends she "not worried" as she prepares to jet off on holiday with current fiance Carl Woods depending on the outcome of Friday's sentencing.

A source said: "Katie's telling everyone she's packing for a holiday - not jail! She's buying her holiday wardrobe and telling friends and family she's not worried about it."

The former Page 3 girl was given a 16-week suspended jail term after she admitted to drink-driving, following an incident in which she flipped her car over, but avoided prison time when she opted to go to rehab and is said to believe she will "walk free" once again.

The insider told The Sun: "She thinks she'll walk free just like all the other times she's been in court. She's not acting like someone facing time in prison."

A judge previously warned the OnlyFans creator - who has kids Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with Kieran as well as Harvey, 19, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, from previous relationships - that upon pleading guilty she could face prison, but her defence had argued that she sent the derogatory text messages to Michelle because of her own "mental health" issues.

At the time, lawyer Joe Harrington said: "The issues relate to her mental health and the triggers which led to sending that message."

Katie is due to appear in court for sentencing regarding the breach on Friday (24.06.22) and was previously set to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court accused of speeding, but the case has been adjourned to early July.