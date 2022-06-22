Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are set to divorce.

The 91-year-old billionaire has been married to former supermodel Jerry, 65, since 2016 but the pair are reportedly calling it quits, according to The New York Times.

No reason was given for the alleged split, but the outlet claims that two sources close to the couple both spoke to them about the divorce but insisted on keeping their identities a secret since the divorce is such a "personal matter."

The media tycoon - who owns both The Times and The Sun in the UK and is reported to be worth £14.5billion - was first married to Patricia Booker, with whom he had Prudence, 64, before splitting from her in 1967.

He then married his second wife Anna Maria Torv later that year and the couple had Elisabeth, 53, and Lachlan, 50, James, 49 together but he went on to marry Wendi Deng in 1999, just days after his divorce from Anna.

However, Rupert and Wendi - who have children Grace, 21, and Chloe, 19, together - divorced in 2013 and he announced his engagement to Jerry in 2013 via a page in The New York Times newspaper.

Meanwhile, Jerry previously had a long-term relationship with rock legend Mick Jagger in the 1990s and has children Elizabeth, 38, James, 36, Georgia May, 30, and 24-year-old Gabriel with him but they parted ways in 1999 when she discovered that he had had an affair with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez.

At the time of their wedding in 2016, Rupert claimed he was "the luckiest and happiest man in the world" and during his 90th birthday party in 2021, Jerry was said to have "doted on Mr. Murdoch during the festivities."