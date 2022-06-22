Samantha Barks has married Alex Michael Stoll.

The 31-year-old actress - who is known for having starred alongside Eddie Redmayne in 'Les Miserables' and has also appeared in a slew of Broadway and West End musicals - tied the knot with fellow stage star Alex, in Italy on Tuesday (21.06.22) after a 14-month engagement.

Alongside a picture of the pair on honeymoon, she wrote on Instagram: "JUST MARRIED Thank you all for your lovely messages on our wedding day! Currently enjoying a mini-moon in beautiful Italy! Thank you! #justmarried #minihoneymoon."(sic)

The star met Alex when she starred opposite him in the Broadway musical version of 'Pretty Woman' back in 2018 and the pair struck up a relationship before he eventually popped the question in February 2021.

At the time, Samantha said: "Like Beyoncé… but with an F!", while Alex added: "One knee. One ring. Two happily engaged people. Love you babe!"

Samantha was first discovered by musical theatre legends Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh at the age of 17 before going on to a glittering stage career with leading roles in 'Cabaret', 'Chicago' and 'Frozen' but is best known for having starred as the tragic Eponine in the blockbuster film adaptation of 'Les Miserables' alongside stars such as Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, and Amanda Seyfried.

American-born Alex relocated to London with Samantha after 'Pretty Woman' had closed and she previously explained that having to suddenly move in together due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a "really good test" of their relationship.

She said: "That’s a really good test of a relationship – being together every second of every day! [When he proprosed], we were in the middle of a forest, on a bridge completely covered in snow and suddenly he was on one knee. It was a really romantic moment!"