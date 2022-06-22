Britney Spears wants to honeymoon in Hawaii.

The 40-year-old pop star tied the knot with 'Hot Seat' actor Sam Asghari, 28, in early June and the pair are reportedly hoping to go on vacation "somewhere international" to celebrate once he has finished promoting the upcoming film.

A source told E! News: "[Britney] and Sam have been soaking up their time together as newlyweds and have been relaxing since the wedding. They are planning a honeymoon in a month once Sam's press tour is done and they want to go to Hawaii or somewhere international."

The insider went on to explain that the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who regained control of her fortune and various aspects of her life after a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - is now feeling "very fearless" and is a "new woman" since her nuptials.

The source added: "Britney is feeling very fearless and is in total bliss since marrying Sam. She is so happy and feels like she is a new woman now!"

The wedding - which was attended by the likes of Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore - was not without drama because Britney's first husband, Jason Alexander, tried to crash the celebration.

Britney - who was married to childhood friend Jason for a mere 55 hours back in 2004 before going on to wed former backing dancer Kevin Federline later that year and eventually divorcing him in 2007 - is now said to have "fired her entire security team" in the wake of the disruption.

An insider said: "She has fired her entire security team and is going through a complete team overhaul, She felt very unsafe and security at her wedding was a disaster."