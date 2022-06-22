Mollie King is expecting her first child with fiancé Stuart Broad.

The 35-year-old pop star - who is best known for her time as a member of The Saturdays alongside Vanessa White, 32, Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes, both 33, and Una Healy, 40 - has been engaged to Stuart, 35, since 2021 and took to Instagram on Wednesday (22.06.22) evening to announce the happy news that they are now expecting a baby together.

Alongside a black-and-white image of Stuart kissing the baby bump, Mollie wrote on Instagram: "Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We’re absolutely over the moon"(sic)

Meanwhile, Stuart shared the same photo to his Instagram and wrote: 'Mollie I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!

Several other famous faces were quick to send their congratulations to the couple, including Saturdays bandmates Frankie, who said she "Can. Not Wait." (sic) and Rochelle while Girls Aloud singers Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh also rushed to send their well wishes.

Nicola wrote: "Lovely news congrats!" whilst her bandmate wrote: "Awww Mollie [heart eyes emoji] congratulations xxx" (sic)

'Meanwhile, 'TOWIE' star Jess Wright said that the news was "so beautiful" and 'Love Island' host Laura Whitmore said: "Delighted for you both! Massive congrats [heart emoji] so much love! Xxx"(sic)

The 'Ego' hitmaker was first linked to Stuart back in 2018 before confirming that they were officially dating the following year and announcing their engagement on New Year's Day 2021.

After he popped the question, she shared: "A thousand times yes! I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you!"