Maya Vander has suffered a miscarriage just six months after a stillbirth.

The 40-year-old reality star - who has Aiden, three, and Elle, two, with her husband Dave - was expecting a son back in 2021 but lost the baby during the birthing process and took to Instagram on Wednesday (22.06.22) to share with fans that she has now miscarried 10 weeks into her latest pregnancy.

She wrote on Instagram: "I had a very crazy week. Miscarriage after 10 weeks … following my stillbirth … but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessings and I am so lucky to be their mother!"(sic)

The former 'Selling Sunset' star concluded her post by urging her 1.3million followers to "hug and love the people [they] care about,” and reminded them to "not take things for granted."

Maya had previously described getting pregnant again as part of the "healing process" and had been hoping for another baby.

She said: "I have my moments, that's part of grief, and just take this opportunity to raise voice for stillbirth and pregnancy loss. I think part of healing is getting pregnant again. I hope I will. We'll see."

Despite her heartbreak, Maya explained during the 'Selling Sunset' reunion show that she feels "very lucky" to already have two "beautiful

children".

Maya then went on to reveal that she received the autopsy report after the death of her baby boy.

She said: "We just got the autopsy back and it was just a bad accident with the [umbilical] cord mixed with some swallowed placenta."