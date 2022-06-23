Britney Spears has returned to Instagram a week after de-activating her account.

The 40-year-old star - who quit the photo-sharing platform last Thursday (16.06.22) - married Sam Asghari earlier this month, and the 'Toxic' hitmaker has told how she then moved house, admitting it was "not the smartest thing to do" so close to her wedding because she hasn't had time to go on honeymoon.

In her first post for a week on Wednesday (22.06.22), Britney wrote: "Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do … … oh well it’s coming together … it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!! Figuring out a couple of things … I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too … my yard is sick so my dogs are in pig heaven !!! (sic)"

Britney admitted the slide in her new plush pad's pool is "hella fast", and she also told fans she has had a fresh trim, as well as a steak meal cooked by her 28-year-old husband.

She added: "Change is so great … as my kids say … that’s fetch !!! Since I’m so uncool … yes I will keep sharing … it keeps me on track … my family has always had a way of letting me know … well I guess I have a pretty good way as well !!! I took a nice dip in my pool … it’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot … and a slide … I went down it 4 times already … it’s hella fast !!! I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak … life is good (sic)"

Before deleting her Instagram account, Britney had been sharing photos and memories from her recent wedding at her home in Thousand Oaks, California.

Britney's pals Paris Hilton, Madonna and Drew Barrymore were all in attendance at the star-studded bash, during which she wore a Donatella Versace wedding gown.

However, there was some controversy on her big day as Britney's first husband Jason Alexander - who she married in Las Vegas in 2004 for just 55 hours before they had their union annulled - tried to crash the nuptials.

Jason, 40, livestreamed himself sprinting through woods as he approached the venue, and he managed to get inside the rose-covered wedding area, where the 'Stronger' hitmaker was about to marry her model partner.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of misdemeanour battery, vandalism and trespassing in Ventura County.

It was recently reported Britney had splashed out $11.8 million on a mansion in Calabasas, California.

The abode is said to be close to where her ex Kevin Federline, 44, lives and their two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.