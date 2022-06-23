Dame Julie Andrews has never met the cast of 'Bridgerton'.

The 86-year-old Hollywood icon might have narrated the hit Netflix period drama, however, she's yet to meet her co-stars in real life.

Appearing on the 'Today' show on Wednesday (22.06.22), she said: "You know I've never met the company in person.

"Of course, I see them on the show sometimes. But I do all my recording far far away from them."

However, the 'Mary Poppins' star insists they are all "terrific" at what they do.

She said: "I think it's gorgeous looking, and they're all wonderful in it and they're lovely people to work with.

"Shonda Rhimes and the whole gang down, they're terrific. And I'm thrilled that they asked me."

Meanwhile, Andrews has kept in touch with the actors who played the Von Trapp children in 1965's musical classic 'The Sound of Music'.

She said: "We do keep in touch, but not on a really regular basis, I mean, Christmases, maybe birthdays and certainly get-togethers, but we just bonded so hard that I think we're family anyway."

In fact, the five surviving former child actors, Nicholas Hammond, 72, Duane Chase, 71, Angela Cartwright, 69, Debbie Turner, 65 and Kym Karath, 63, reunited to honour Andrews with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Sadly, Charmian Carr (Liesl) and Heather Menzies (Louisa) passed away in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Andrews portrayed Maria, an Austrian woman studying to become a nun, who is sent to the home of retired naval officer Captain Georg von Trapp (Christopher Pummer) to be governess to his seven children.

Andrews "adored" Plummer, who died aged 91 in February 2021.

Asked about her highlights from set, she said: "Working with dear Chris Plummer, whom I adored. We were friends for years."