Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary.

The 'Kick-Ass' actor, 32, and his 55-year-old director spouse - who have Wylda, 11, and Romy, 10, together, while Aaron is step-father to Sam and her ex-husband Jay Jopling's daughters Angelica, 25, and 16-year-old Jessie - reaffirmed their love for each other in front of their "nearest and dearest" on Summer Solstice on Tuesday (21.06.22).

Alongside a professional photograph from the special day, Aaron wrote: "Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary… we renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy! A decade of marriage. It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both.. we are blessed beyond belief. Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world!"

In her own post, Sam hailed Aaron an "incredible father" to their brood.

She wrote: "10 glorious years. My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you love conquers all."

The couple met when they worked together on the 2009 John Lennon biopic 'Nowhere Boy', and Aaron "knew instantly" that Sam was his "soulmate".

Speaking in 2019, he said: "I knew instantly with Sam that I'd found my soulmate.

"I knew instantly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this person. I remember it very well, and a year to the day [after] I met her I proposed. I knew I wanted a family with her, I knew I wanted kids, and a month later she was pregnant with our first child."

And Aaron - who began acting when he was just six years old - insists he's "never" felt the 23-year age gap between himself and his wife.

He said: "I've never for a second felt a difference in age. Sam is far more outgoing and energetic and achieving than I am...

"When I met Sam I'd already lived a life far beyond that of most of my contemporaries - I didn't relate to anyone my age. I just feel that we're on the same wavelength."

The pair got engaged soon after meeting and tied the knot in 2012 in Somerset, England.