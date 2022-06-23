Hunter Schafer has joined the cast of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'.

The 'Euphoria' actress will play Tigris in the adaptation of Suzanne Collins' novel, which is a prequel to the four movies that starred Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen.

A post on the official 'Hunger Games' Instagram page reads: "All seams unravel. Hunter Schafer has been cast as Tigris in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – arriving in theaters November 2023."

Rachel Zegler commented: "a babe"

It comes after Zegler was recently cast in the movie as Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from the impoverished District 12.

Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement: "When you read Suzanne's book, Lucy Gray's emotional intelligence, physical agility, and fiercely powerful, determined singing voice through. Rachel embodies all of those skills - she is the perfect choice for our Lucy Gray."

Francis Lawrence, who directed three of the previous 'Hunger Games' movies, is returning behind the camera with producer Nina Jacobson and her partner Brad Simpson also back for the dystopian sci-fi movie.

Jacobson previously suggested Lucy is very different to Katniss from the original movies.

She said: "Lucy's a character who is much more aware of the power of her femininity.

"Katniss is much more quiet, a woman of few words. (So) Lucy as a performer is a very different kind of character. Katniss is very survival-orientated. She hunts for her family, she goes into the games because she promises her sister that she'll be back.

"Katniss knows exactly what she feels and what she values and Lucy is more mysterious and is playing in her own way to the crowd. Lucy is a fun, very different character to bring to the screen."