Sylvester Stallone, Bryan Cranston and Viola Davis are among the famous faces honoured with a spot on the Walk of Stars in London’s West End.

Streaming service Paramount+’s answer to the Hollywood Walk of Fame boasts 50 illuminated stars across four streets in central London, with Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer among the other Paramount legends recognised on the installation.

Other spots on the Walk of Stars are dedicated to hit movies and TV shows including ‘Star Trek’, ‘Scream’, and ‘Transformers’.

What’s more, the stars incorporate augmented reality so passers-by can interact with iconic shows and films in real time.

The Paramount+ Summit of Stars has also honoured live action series ‘HALO’, which comes to the streaming service on 22 June, as a Banshee aircraft has crash landed in Piccadilly Circus.

The Halo landing site will be open to the public for two days before moving to the Paramount+ Experience, an immersive exhibition of recreations, set displays and memorabilia.

Visitors to the exhibition can take part in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ selfie challenge, take part in their own ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’ trailer, and sit in the real USS Discovery captain’s chair, and make a hologram in the ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ area.

Book tickets for the experience at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-paramount-plus-experience-tickets-345581071287